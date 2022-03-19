NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 540,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $969.41 million, a PE ratio of 313.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

