NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.63% of NETSTREIT worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth about $10,387,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 10.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 57.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $969.41 million, a PE ratio of 313.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

