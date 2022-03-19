NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Down 9.8%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.09 and last traded at $84.17. Approximately 141,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,864,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NetEase by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

