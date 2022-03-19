NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Down 9.8%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.09 and last traded at $84.17. Approximately 141,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,864,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NetEase by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
