Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTOIY. Wolfe Research downgraded Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

About Neste Oyj (Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

