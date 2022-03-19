Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTOIY. Wolfe Research downgraded Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.