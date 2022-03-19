Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NEON opened at $6.48 on Friday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $87.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Neonode had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.