Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.94. 21,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,409. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.