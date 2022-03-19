Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NKTR stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

