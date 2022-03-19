Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

NGS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 40,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

