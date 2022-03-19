National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.56.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.38 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

