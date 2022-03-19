National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NYSE NHI opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

