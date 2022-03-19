National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Truist Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.