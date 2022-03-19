National Bankshares Raises Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CVE:NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

