Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $179.23 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.79 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.