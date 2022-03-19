NanoViricides (NNVC) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) is one of 932 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NanoViricides to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of NanoViricides shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoViricides shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NanoViricides has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides’ rivals have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NanoViricides and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoViricides Competitors 5785 20213 42643 831 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 98.18%. Given NanoViricides’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NanoViricides has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NanoViricides and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides N/A -$8.82 million -2.91 NanoViricides Competitors $1.92 billion $257.10 million -2.08

NanoViricides’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NanoViricides. NanoViricides is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NanoViricides and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides N/A -29.90% -29.29% NanoViricides Competitors -4,285.08% -133.96% -12.52%

Summary

NanoViricides rivals beat NanoViricides on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R. Diwan on April 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

