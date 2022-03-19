NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NACCO Industries during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NYSE:NC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $258.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NACCO Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.