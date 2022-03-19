Myriad Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $727,824.76 and approximately $180.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,818,646,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.