Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.

Shares of MYGN stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after buying an additional 1,123,482 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

