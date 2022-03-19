Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CEO Buys $21,100.00 in Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) CEO Paul R. Gudonis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $21,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. Analysts anticipate that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Myomo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myomo by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 253,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Myomo by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Myomo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYO shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Myomo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

