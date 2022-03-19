Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CEO Buys $21,100.00 in Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) CEO Paul R. Gudonis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $21,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MYO stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. Analysts anticipate that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYO shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Myomo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.
