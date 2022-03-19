Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($254.95) to €241.00 ($264.84) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($302.20) to €260.00 ($285.71) in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. 62,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,931. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

