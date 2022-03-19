MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Shares Up 1.2%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.56. Approximately 28 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.23% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

