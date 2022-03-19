MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,060. MP Materials has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 13.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,483 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

