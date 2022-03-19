MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to post sales of $111.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.27 million. MP Materials reported sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $456.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $564.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $693.10 million, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $17,528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,598,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,706,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,060. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $53.03.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

