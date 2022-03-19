Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

MS opened at $94.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

