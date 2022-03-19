Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Shares of MS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.82. 16,166,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,416,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.