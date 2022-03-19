Morgan Stanley Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $274.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.18.

Equifax stock opened at $241.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 52-week low of $171.44 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.21.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 644.1% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

