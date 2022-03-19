Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.06.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

