Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.03) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 288.13 ($3.75).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 204.80 ($2.66) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 182.19 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 281.75 ($3.66). The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($129,134.88).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

