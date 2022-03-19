MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.41. MoneyLion shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 46,808 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MoneyLion by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.