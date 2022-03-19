Monero Classic Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $26,476.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.21 or 0.00468996 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

