Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 200 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95.

MOH stock opened at $343.35 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.65 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,876,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

