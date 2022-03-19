Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

MBRX stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 579,025 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

