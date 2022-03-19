Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
MBRX stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
