Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.10. Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 25.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTEM opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $149.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

