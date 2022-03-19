Model N (NYSE:MODN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

MODN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

MODN stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Model N by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,464,000 after buying an additional 34,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Model N by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

