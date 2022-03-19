MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Ian Jacobs Purchases 1,252,600 Shares

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 1,252,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $601,248.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs acquired 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs acquired 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs acquired 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs acquired 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs acquired 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $290.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

