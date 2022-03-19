Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $207.15 million, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mistras Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. 50.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.