Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $207.15 million, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mistras Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. 50.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
