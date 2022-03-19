Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 3,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 137,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $829.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 602,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 215,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

