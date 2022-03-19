Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $75.72 or 0.00181412 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $198,277.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.87 or 0.07082218 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,809.05 or 1.00173718 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00033814 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 86,489 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

