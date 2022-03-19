Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE MIR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. 1,218,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,111. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
About Mirion Technologies (Get Rating)
Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.
