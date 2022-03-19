Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MIR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. 1,218,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,111. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirion Technologies (Get Rating)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

