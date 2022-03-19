Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,077 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 43.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.83.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

