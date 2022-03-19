Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,001,000 after buying an additional 1,055,095 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Shares of FISV opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

