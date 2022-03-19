Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $85,000 Stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWFL. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Brodsky acquired 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

