Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,527 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TY stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

