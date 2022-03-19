Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) & UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Critical Analysis

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -13.23% -1.20% UTG 40.53% 10.36% 3.50%

Midwest has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Midwest and UTG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.58%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than UTG.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Midwest and UTG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 7.48 -$12.44 million ($6.80) -3.11 UTG $27.26 million 3.15 $2.09 million N/A N/A

UTG has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UTG shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.6% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UTG beats Midwest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest (Get Rating)

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

About UTG (Get Rating)

UTG, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life insurance. It also offers servicing of existing insurance business in-force, the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business, and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, KY.

