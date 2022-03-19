Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MBCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

