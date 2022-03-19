Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,633 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

