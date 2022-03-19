Michael Larry Snider Sells 16,729 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LGIH opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LGI Homes (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.