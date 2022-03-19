Michael Larry Snider Sells 16,729 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LGIH opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

