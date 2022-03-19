MIB Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $281.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $656,380.72 and $281.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00081287 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 429,511,382 coins and its circulating supply is 152,209,454 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.