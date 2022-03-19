Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $267.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.01. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

