Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will announce $125.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.68 million to $132.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $97.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $534.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $538.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $584.50 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 814,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,336. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

