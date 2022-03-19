Merculet (MVP) Market Cap Hits $1.27 Million

Merculet (MVP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Merculet has a market cap of $1.27 million and $282,871.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00046681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.37 or 0.07028324 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,020.99 or 1.00067671 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars.

